Continuing Coverage: Corbin Little League All-Stars compete at state











Continue to monitor this post for ongoing coverage of the Corbin 11-12 year-old baseball All-Stars’ appearance in the 2019 state championship tournament, currently in progress in Prestonsburg.

Update 1: The Corbin All-Stars took the field for the first time in this year’s Little League state tourney on Saturday afternoon, July 20. They faced the North Floyd All-Stars in pool play, managing to come away with a 6-5 victory.

Corbin found themselves trailing 2-0 at the end of two innings Saturday, but a four-run top of the third put them in the driver’s seat. North Floyd fought back, adding one run in the bottom of the third to make it 4-3, but the boys in red answered again, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth inning to extend their lead to 6-3.

North Floyd cut the lead back down to 6-5 with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, but that was all they could manage. A scoreless sixth inning meant Corbin would go on to secure the one-run win, remaining undefeated this summer and building some serious momentum heading into day two of pool play tomorrow (Sunday).

Lucas Brittain, JP Carmichael, Clay Botner and Cam Estep all saw some time on the pitching mound Saturday. Estep led the way at the plate, going two-for-three and knocking in one run. Botner finished the game with two RBIs courtesy of a home run, while Brittain had one. Eli Pietrowski and Cody Gibson also recorded hits in the win.

Teaser image courtesy of DEE BARNES