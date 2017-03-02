By Trevor Sherman

With a 79-60 win over the Harlan Green Dragons Wednesday night, the Corbin Redhounds have advanced to the semifinals of this year’s 13th Region championship tournament.

The Hounds, now 26-5, were led Wednesday by junior Andrew Taylor, who scored 43 points and snagged 21 rebounds in the first round win. After the game, Head Coach Tony Pietrowski said of Taylor, “I see him all year, and I see his work ethic. I really feel that he is the best player in the state. He continues to show that in all of the things that he does. He obviously has the ability to score, but he had 21 rebounds tonight, and he can really guard as well. He’s just an all-around really talented kid, and probably the best that I’ve ever coached here at Corbin.”

Next up for the Redhounds will be a 1:00 p.m. game against the Knox Central Panthers (27-5) this Saturday, March 4, at the Corbin Arena. Knox defeated North Laurel 53-45 in their first round game Wednesday in order to advance to the region semis. This will be the third time that Corbin has played the Panthers this season. The first meeting took place in the finals of the 2016 Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament back on December 30. The Hounds won that game 76-71, but Knox got their revenge a few weeks later, on January 20. On that night, the Panthers were able to pick up an impressive 93-80 victory over visiting Corbin, with junior Markelle Turner scoring a game-high 32 points.

When asked about Saturday’s semifinal game against Knox, Pietrowski said, “The first two games have been awesome to watch. Both teams are loaded with talent, but we’ll start prepping for them tonight. It’s going to be a tough matchup. They have a really nice team.”

Corbin 79, Harlan 60

Corbin – 21 17 19 22 – 79

Harlan – 13 16 11 20 – 60

C – Barton 2, C Maguet 3, Sanders 11, Z Maguet 10, A Taylor 43, S Taylor 4, M Taylor 4, Hopkins 2

H – Busroe 17, Ledford 18, Barnes 10, Wilson 1, Morton 10, Hawkins 2, McKenzie 2

Check back here tomorrow night for more details on the 2017 boys’ 13th Region basketball tournament.