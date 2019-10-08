Continuing Coverage: 49th District Soccer Tournaments











Continue to check back with this post, as it will be updated with results from the 2019 49th District soccer tournaments as they become available…

Update 1: On Tuesday, October 8 the Corbin Redhounds improved their season record to 14-4-1 with a 6-1 victory over Oneida Baptist Institute at Whitley County High School. The win not only advances Corbin to this year’s district championship game on Thursday, but it also qualifies them for the 2019 13th Region championship tournament.

In girls soccer action Tuesday, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars defeated South Laurel, 5-0.

Both Whitley County teams are scheduled to be in action Wednesday, with the Colonel boys hosting South Laurel while the Lady Colonels host the Corbin Lady Hounds. Both games are set to get underway at 5:30 p.m. Look here Wednesday evening for another update.