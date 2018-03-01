Continuing Coverage: 2018 13th Region tournaments













Wednesday: The boys’s region tournament kicked off at the Corbin Arena tonight, and the 50th District champion Corbin Redhounds were in action against Jackson County in the evening’s late game.

The Hounds only held on to a four point lead at halftime, 25-21, but outscored the Generals 42-26 in the second half to come away with the 20-point win, 67-47. Senior Andrew Taylor had a huge night, scoring 26 points, grabbing 19 rebounds, recording nine assists and finishing with six steals.

“Andrew dominated the glass, and distributed the ball extremely well,” said Corbin head coach Tony Pietrowski after the game. “He just literally took over in the second half. He’s a whale of a basketball player.”

“All of our kids are buying in,” Pietrowski added. “We always talk about individual roles in our program, how you can help your team, and I think we’re really starting to figure that out.”

The Redhounds, now 23-7 on the year, will square off against the Knox Central Panthers in the region tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Knox (27-5) defeated Harlan Independent 86-54 in the early game Wednesday to earn their spot in the semis.

When asked about the upcoming matchup against the Panthers, Coach Pietrowski said, “They’re a great basketball team. They’ve played well the entire year, and Tony (head coach Tony Patterson) has done a super job with them. This is the game that everybody talked about as soon as the draw came out, and it’s going to be a fun environment.”

Knox bested Corbin 73-61 back on December 30 in the championship game of the 2017 Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament. The Hounds returned the favor on January 19, however, beating the Panthers at CHS 81-67. To find out how the third meeting between these two talented teams will go, be sure to check back here Saturday for updates.

Corbin 67, Jackson Co 47

Corbin – 16 9 16 26 – 67

Jackson Co – 7 14 13 13 – 47

CHS – Sanders 16, Stewart 7, A. Taylor 26, Wine 2, Unthank 2, M. Taylor 14