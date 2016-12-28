By Trevor Sherman

Day one of the 2016 Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament is in the books.

The Barbourville Tigers took on Estill County in the early game Tuesday evening, and what a game it was. It took an overtime period to get the job done, but in the end Estill was able to top the Tigers 55-52 to advance to the tournament semifinals Thursday.

In the late game Tuesday, the Knox Central Panthers jumped out to a large lead early in their game against the Whitley County Colonels. They never looked back, cruising to an eventual 72-47 win, also advancing to play in Thursday’s semifinal round.

After losing on opening night, Barbourville and Whitley will return to Corbin High School Wednesday to face each other at 5:00 p.m. That game will be immediately followed be the host Redhounds taking on Franklin County in more first round action. Freedom (FL) and Daniel (SC) will meet up in the late game, tentatively scheduled to get underway at 9:15 p.m.

Check back here Wednesday night for more coverage from this year’s Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament at Corbin High School.