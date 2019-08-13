Previous Story
Continue Care Hospitals donate school supplies to Corbin Middle School students
Patricia Faulkner, Director of Quality Management of Continue Care Hospitals, Corbin, visited CMS to bring hundreds of donated school supplies and toiletry items for Corbin Middle School students. CMS Principal, Christi Lefevers, stated that this donation would help our students be ready to learn by helping meet their basic needs. The items will be housed in the Youth Service Center for students to access as needed throughout the year.
Photo submitted.