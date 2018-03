Constance Shipp Huston, 86, wife of the late Dewey Huston of Riverside Road, London, passed away on Saturday morning at her residence.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Laurel Funeral Home.

The family has requested that the funeral service be private.

Graveside services and burial will conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 26th at The Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Springfield, MO.