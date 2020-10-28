Constables, deputy make arrests in church theft case











A joint investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of two people in connection with a recent church theft in the Redbird community of Whitley County, according to Whitley County Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling’s office.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies working with Whitley County constables, information provided by McCreary County constables, and tips from the public made two arrests Tuesday evening in connection with the theft of fuel and damage to a church van from Redbird Baptist Church, Bowling said.

Officers working in two teams simultaneously in different areas of the county served warrants late into the evening Tuesday.

Authorities charged Mikael “Cody” Mason, 28, and Tracy Renee West, 42, with theft under $500 and third-degree criminal mischief, and lodged them in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Both were released from custody within 90 minutes of being booked into the facility.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jonas Saunders, Deputy Joe Prewitt, Bowling, and Whitley County Constables Andy Moses and Lonnie Foley combined efforts to make the arrests and close the investigation, Bowling noted in a release.