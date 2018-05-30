Constable, police find suspected crystal meth













Police confiscated over six grams of suspected crystal meth and found four firearms and observed a 14-month-old child while attempting to arrest a Williamsburg man on an indictment warrant late Monday evening, according to a press release from Third-District Constable Dorman Patrick Jr.

Patrick and four officers with the Williamsburg Police Department went to a 293 Green Valley Road residence in Emlyn about 11:20 p.m. Monday in an attempt to serve Timothy R. Cedillo, 33, with an indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance.

When officers arrived at the residence, they made contact with Cedillo’s girlfriend, Jennifer Rucker, who told them that Cedillo wasn’t home, the release stated.

“Cedillo attempted to run out the back door but was met by awaiting officers,” Patrick wrote in the release. “Cedillo then ran back into the residence where he resisted arrest and was physically restrained.”

Police found Cedillo in possession of 6.8 grams of suspected crystal meth, two digital weighing scales and numerous hypodermic needles, according to the release.

Police also seized four firearms, including a .223 rifle, a .20 gauge single barrel shotgun, a .40 caliber Taurus handgun, a .22 Mossberg rifle and some ammunition, according to his arrest citation.

In addition police also discovered a needle loaded with an unknown clear liquid substance in Cedillo’s right front pocket, according to his arrest citation.

Rucker’s 14-month-old child was in the home at the time of Cedillo’s arrest, according to her arrest citation.

The Kentucky Department of Community-Based Services responded and removed the child from the home, the release stated.

Cedillo’s indictment warrant stemmed from a March 17 arrest where Cedillo was arrested for being in possession of 7.45 grams of suspected crystal meth, according to his indictment.

Cedillo was served with the indictment warrant, in addition to facing new charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and resisting arrest in connection with Monday’s incident.

Cedillo was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond in connection with the prior indictment.

Police cited Rucker for endangering the welfare of a minor and hindering apprehension.

Patrick is continuing the investigation and was assisted at the scene by Williamsburg Police Sgt. Brandon White and officers John Fulton, Greg Rhoades and David Rowe.