Constable finds meth during search of suspected fugitive













The routine arrest of an Emlyn man, who had two active warrants for his arrest, lead to the discovery of 7.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine Saturday evening.

About 8:44 p.m. Saturday, Third-District Constable Dorman Patrick Jr. was in the Williamsburg Walmart near the electronics department when he observed a man, who he recognized as having active warrants for his arrest, according to a news release and the arrest citation.

Patrick made contact with the man, Timothy R. Cedillo, 32, and verified that he in fact had active warrants through Whitley County E-911.

Patrick searched Cedillo as he took him into custody, and observed a small black carrying case in Cedillo’s right front pants pocket that was partially open.

Inside the carrying case, Patrick discovered eight hypodermic needles and six small plastic baggies that contained a white crystal like substance, which is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, the release stated.

“The baggies were individually packaged, which is consistent with illegal drug distribution,” Patrick noted. “Snorting straws and other paraphernalia was also located.”

In addition, Patrick seized $225 cash.

Patrick charged Cedillo with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance more than two grams of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and lodged him in the Whitley County Detention Center.

In addition, Patrick also served Cedillo with two outstanding arrest warrants stemming from February 2018 traffic cases.

Cedillo pleaded not guilty to the trafficking in a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charge during his arraignment Monday afternoon in Whitley District Court.

Judge Fred White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Cedillo, and scheduled a March 26 preliminary hearing in this case. He also set a $25,000 cash bond, which if posted, would cover Cedillo’s pending cases.

Williamsburg Police Officers David Rowe and Cody Jefferies assisted with the investigation.