Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Constable Bowling warning of arrest phone scammers using the names of local law enforcement agencies/officers

Posted On 24 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Whitley County Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling is warning of a phone scam in which the caller threatens the arrest of the individual.

Unlike similar scams, Bowling said the callers are saying specific local agencies and/or law enforcement officers would be the ones arriving to make the arrest.

As with other scams, Bowling said the caller is telling the individual that the matter may be resolved by providing credit card information.

Bowling advised anyone receiving the call to simply hang up.

“Agencies never contact individuals by phone. We just kinda show up,” Bowling said.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

PHOTOS: Community rallies to send Whitley County Baseball team to state

Posted On 16 Jun 2021
, By
0

Woman accused of almost running over three police officers

Posted On 16 Jun 2021
, By
0

Whitley County to face Lyon County in state baseball tournament Thursday

Posted On 14 Jun 2021
, By
0

Colonels headed to Lexington after 6-5 win over Raceland

Posted On 12 Jun 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal