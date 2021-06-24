Constable Bowling warning of arrest phone scammers using the names of local law enforcement agencies/officers











Whitley County Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling is warning of a phone scam in which the caller threatens the arrest of the individual.

Unlike similar scams, Bowling said the callers are saying specific local agencies and/or law enforcement officers would be the ones arriving to make the arrest.

As with other scams, Bowling said the caller is telling the individual that the matter may be resolved by providing credit card information.

Bowling advised anyone receiving the call to simply hang up.

“Agencies never contact individuals by phone. We just kinda show up,” Bowling said.