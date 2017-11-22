Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Constable arrests W’burg man after drugs fall out of camo hoody

Posted On 22 Nov 2017
A Williamsburg man is facing a drug possession charge following Sunday afternoon incident near Highway 1804.

Jason Brandenburg was arrested Sunday after drugs allegedly fell out of his camo hoody.

About 4:15 p.m. Third-District Constable Dorman Patrick Jr. was dispatched to 35 Dycus Road to investigate a harassment complaint.

“It was also reported that a male was possibly armed with a weapon and was being chased through the woods,” Patrick wrote in a release.

When Patrick got to the scene, he made contact with Jason Brandenburg, 20, who was in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine, the release noted.

“During the course of the investigation, the suspect dropped a small plastic baggy from his camo hoody, which contained an undetermined amount of a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine,” Patrick wrote.

Brandenburg was arrested without incident and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Prewitt assisted at the scene.

Brandenburg pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday in Whitley District Court.

Judge Fred White set a $15,000 cash bond, appointed the public defender’s office to represent Brandenburg, and scheduled a Nov. 28 preliminary hearing in his case.

