By Mark White

A report about a possibly intoxicated woman at the Pilot Travel Center in Williamsburg late Thursday evening lead to the arrest of two people.

Third-District Constable Dorman Patrick Jr. wrote in a release that about 11:15 p.m., an unknown man reported that a possibly intoxicated woman was inside Pilot.

At the time, Patrick was in the neighboring Wendy’s restaurant, according to an arrest citation.

While Patrick was attempting to locate the woman, the unknown male pointed her out in the passenger seat of a red Pontiac at the gas pumps, Patrick wrote.

When Patrick approached the vehicle, he also observed a male driver, who was identified as David Lancaster.

The woman, who was identified as Lisa Peace, was asked to exit the vehicle for suspicion and reports of possible intoxication, Patrick wrote.

“Peace was asked if she had any weapons or illegal items and was requested to empty her pockets, which resulted in the discovery of a small plastic baggy containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine,” Patrick wrote in the release.

Lancaster was asked to do the same thing, which revealed him to be in possession of four white oblong pills believed to be neurotin/gabapentin, according to Lancaster’s arrest citation.

Patrick also located two needle caps.

Patrick charged Peace, 45, of Williamsburg, with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

He charged Lancaster, 44, of Dayton, Ohio, with illegal possession of a legend drug and prescription controlled substance not in original container.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Peace is being held in jail in lieu of a $7,500 cash bond, according to the detention center’s website.

Lancaster was released from jail on bond about 5:32 a.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Police Officers Mike Taylor and Cody Jeffries assisted with the investigation.