Conservation officers charge four men in Laurel County for illegally possessing, trading native wildlife











Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently charged four family members from Laurel County with numerous wildlife violations.

Officer Chris Meadows and Sgt. Travis Neal obtained information during an ongoing investigation that led to charges against Steven Daniels, Joshua Daniels, Jacob Daniels and their father, Steven Daniels.

In an Aug. 4 interview at the family’s residence near the Lily community in Laurel County, Joshua Daniels told the officers that he had traded 10 box turtles for mice to feed snakes that belonged to his brothers.

The officers then became aware that his brothers, Steven Daniels and Jacob Daniels, were in possession of more native snakes than allowed by state regulation. In Kentucky, a person can possess up to five of each species of native snake for personal use without a permit. Any more than five and a permit is required.

Officers charged 28-year-old Steven Daniels with 29 counts of propagating and holding native wildlife without a permit. He was allowed to keep five rattlesnakes and five copperheads. Jacob Daniels, 19, was charged with nine counts of the same offense. He was allowed to keep five copperheads.

Officers confiscated 38 snakes in all (22 copperheads, 15 rattlesnakes, one cottonmouth) and relocated the animals to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.

Joshua Daniels, 26, was charged with 10 counts of buying/selling and transporting protected wildlife for the box turtles.

“As soon as we pulled in the driveway of the residence, we saw two raccoons and a groundhog in cages in plain view,” Meadows said. “Laurel County is a vector county for raccoon rabies.”

Steven Daniels, 53, was charged with three counts of propagating and holding native wildlife without a permit for having the raccoons and groundhog in his possession.

“It is our responsibility as conservation officers to protect the state’s fish and wildlife populations from being exploited,” said Maj. Shane Carrier, assistant director of Law Enforcement for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “This includes not only the animals commonly pursued by hunters, such as deer or elk, but also species like reptiles. Conservation officers invest a considerable amount of time and resources into identifying and stopping this type of illegal activity.”

Steven Daniels, Jacob Daniels and Steven Daniels are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 11 in Laurel County District Court. Joshua Daniels is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 21 in Pulaski County District Court.