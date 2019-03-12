











Connie Ray Herren, 78, of Corbin, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his residence.

He was born September 21, 1940 in Corbin, to the late William and Melissa Herren.

Connie was a veteran, having served with the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam, was a supermarket store manager, and was a member of First Pentecostal Church in Corbin for 17 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Herren Jr., and Walter Herren; and by one sister, Anna Mills Lang.

Connie is survived by his son, Larry Herren (Robin); granddaughter, Lexus Herren; brother, Ova Herren (Berdina); sister-in-law, Mary Herren; and nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 12, at the Vankirk~Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Elliott officiating.

Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.