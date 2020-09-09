









Connie Marie Coffey, 55, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Born in Covington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie Breshear and Dyana Kramer. Connie is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She nurtured and brought happiness to everyone she crossed paths with. She had a gift for baking and artwork, and loved all aspects of nature. She enjoyed camping and collecting photographs, and had a new found passion for riding Harleys. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Lonnie William Breshear.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Coffey; three sons, Vincent, Corey (Andrea), and Jeffrey Campbell; two step-daughters, Leslie Brock and Jessica Deller; two step-sons, Ricky Coffey and Bradley Demmien; ten grandchildren; and three sisters, Rhonda Grillo, Billie Kramer, and Vicky Kramer; and step-mother, Ginger Breshear.

The family will have a memorial service for Connie at a later date.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.