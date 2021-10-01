









Connie Mack Faulkner, age 75, of King Street, Harrogate, Tennessee departed this life on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was born on April 21, 1946 Jellico, Tennessee to the late Fred and Annis (Bischop) Faulkner. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a son, Richard Faulkner; wife, Josephine (Siler) Faulkner; three sisters, Jean Davis, Edna Southerland and Peggy Smith; and two brothers, Fred Toby Faulkner and Carrol Bud Logan.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Lankford (Scott) of Harrogate, Tennessee; son, Greg Siler (Jayne) of Williamsburg; twin brother, Ronnie Faulkner (Anna) of Williamsburg; sister, Barbara Mullins of Ohio; four grandchildren, Amber Lanford of Tazewell, Tennessee, Cody Lankford (Abby) of Tazewell, Tennessee, Travis Faulkner and Jonathan Siler (Kryis); 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Joe Davis officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Siler Cemetery on Highway 904 in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

