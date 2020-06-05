









Connie Kirby, age 47, London, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. She was born October 24, 1972 in Corbin, KY, to Archie Carter and Rosetta Hill Fields. Connie was someone who enjoyed life. Her children and her family were a blessing from God. She was thankful for everyday God gave her with them.

She is survived by her husband, Lynn Kirby; two children, Richard Daniel “Boo” Lunsford of Corbin, KY, and Melanie Kirby of London, KY; mother and father, Pete and Rosetta Fields of Rockholds, KY; father, Archie Carter (Jackie) of Rockholds, KY; one brother, Russell Carter; one step-sister, Trish Smith; two half-brothers, Archie Ralph Carter and Stephen Carter; one step-brother, Gordon Freshour; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 7, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Dillard Cupp and Rev. Pete Fields officiating. Interment will be in A. R. Dyche Memorial Park.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM until the funeral hour on Sunday at Ellison Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ellison Funeral Home or to the family to help with expenses.

