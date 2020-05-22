









Conley Wilton Moses, age 89, of Southwood Estates, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. He was born on September 25, 1930 in Williamsburg, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his mother Lillie Moses and his wife, Cloia (Keith) Moses. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea.

He is survived by his children, Dennis Moses of Vinegrove, Kentucky, David Moses of Corbin, Terry Moses (Michelle) of Corbin, Patricia Privett (Tim) of Rockholds, Michelle Rinault (Terrance) of Gadsden, Alabama, Crystal Terry of Gadsden, Alabama, Jimmy Moses of Corbin and Jamie Moses of Corbin; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

All services are private.

