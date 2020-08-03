Congratulations to this year’s People’s Choice winners











Inside last week’s paper was a special insert containing the names of the people, places and things that you, the News Journal readers, voted as People’s Choice in Corbin and Williamsburg for 2020.

Typically, we would announce these winners sometime in April/May, but due to COVID-19 we were forced to push the big reveal back a couple of months. Still, despite all the trouble that the virus has caused, we received a good number of votes this year, so a big “congratulations” goes out to everyone who was announced as a winner.

And if you weren’t announced as a winner? Well, don’t get discouraged! There’s always next year, and there are a few things that you could be doing between now and then to put yourself in a good position to take home a first place certificate after the 2021 votes are counted.

Of course, simply striving each day to be the best in your given field is the most effective way to get votes. Other than that, it never hurts to get the word out to your customers, your friends and your family members that you would appreciate them thinking of you when ballots start appearing in the paper again next spring.

If you’re a bait and tackle store, an auto garage, or an insurance salesperson … it doesn’t matter! Just ask folks to vote for you whenever you see a good opportunity. Dropping hints on your social media accounts can also be an effective way to help your cause. It only takes a few seconds to make a post, and you can space them out during the course of a year so that folks who follow you won’t forget to write in your name on the ballot the next time they have the chance.

Also, if you’re not already placing ads with us here in the News Journal, consider doing so in the upcoming year. I say this because I believe there are more than a few folks out there who like our paper, and also like to support the businesses that they see advertise in our pages.

It’s true. I would venture to guess that every year at least a few people cast votes for businesses that maybe they haven’t even visited recently. But they get the paper every week, and they recognize the name from the advertisements that they see as they’re reading all about the happenings in their local community. So, when that person comes to that particular category when filling out one of the next People’s Choice ballots, who do you think they are they going to write in? I’m just saying … it could be a difference maker.

No matter how you choose to approach it, I would strongly suggest going ahead and at least making SOME plans to prepare for next year’s vote. True, some categories are going to be more competitive than others simply because of the number of people or businesses offering a specific good or service, but even if that is not the case for you, don’t just assume that you’re going to win a certificate by default. Remember, our coverage area includes Corbin and Williamsburg, but there’s no rule saying readers who live here can’t vote for someone in London. Or Barbourville. Or Jellico. Or even somewhere further away, like Somerset. When you factor in those areas, pretty much everyone is going to have at least some competition.

Once again, congrats to this year’s winners, and best of luck to you all in 2021!