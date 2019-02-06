Concerns arise over viability of railroad museum













At least one member of the Corbin Tourism Commission is questioning the wisdom of spending up to $1 million on the proposed Corbin Railroad Museum, but have asked Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel to move forward with the request for proposal.

At a special called tourism meeting last week, Kriebel said the board agreed to move forward in an effort to determine what the cost of the project may be.

Kriebel explained that in addition to $500,000 of money from tourism, she would be seeking sponsorships to provide the additional funding.

Commissioner Mark Shepherd raised concerns that have been floating throughout the community since the museum was first announced – would it draw enough visitors to be viable, and how would it draw repeat visitors?

Kriebel explained that with the number of artifacts donated to the museum, and the advent of digital technology, the exhibits could be updated and changed out more readily.

In addition, Kriebel said other railroad museums in Bowling Green and New Haven, which is near Bardstown, would permit a relatively easy exchange of exhibits.

“We are also starting to develop a relationship with the Steam Heritage Corporation out of Irvin (Estill County),” Kriebel said.

While there are similar museums in the state, Kriebel said that Corbin’s would be the only one directly off of Interstate 75.

Kriebel said the tourism office is receiving phone calls and questions about the museum frequently.

“I’m hoping people, who are proponents of the museum, will speak up about why it is important from a tourism perspective,” Kriebel said. “It is all about bringing people from the outside into Corbin.

Kriebel said the goal is to compliment other tourist attractions, such as Cumberland Falls, the original KFC, and Laurel Lake.

“It is about creating a destination,” she said.

The tourism commission is scheduled to meet again at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at The Corbin Center. The meeting is open to the public.