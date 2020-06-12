Completion of Corbin Splash Pad pushed back to July











With the bathroom facilities still under construction and the concrete surface being poured, completion of the Corbin Splash Pad has been pushed back to early July.

“We are pushing to open by July 4,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel.

The $639,000 project had originally been slated for completion in mid-June.

The project will have a train theme with a tribute to Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders.

KFC chicken buckets will dump water, and equipment such as a steam locomotive and railroad crossing sign will spray water.

A fence between four and five feet in height will surround the splashpad area.

The property across from Corbin City Hall on which the Economy Inn was located, was deeded to the city in June 2019 by the children of local businessman Ishwar Patel.

Ish, as he is known in the community, said he wanted to do something for area children to enjoy.

“It is in memory of my wife,” Ish said. “She loved children, so I wanted to do something in her memory.

Corbin Public Works employees demolished the motel to make way for the construction.