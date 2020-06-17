Previous Story
Complaints of drug activity leads to three arrests in Rockholds
Posted On 17 Jun 2020
Comment: 0
A complaint to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department of suspected drug activity at a Rockholds residence resulted in the arrest of three people on drug trafficking charges Monday night.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us