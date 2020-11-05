Complaints lead to ten drug-related arrests in north Corbin











The investigation of suspected drug activity at two locations in north Corbin Tuesday afternoon resulted in 10-drug related arrest.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested eight people at a residence off of Foley Road, off of Byrley Road, and two others at a residence off of Bolton Ridge Road, off of east Ky. 1223.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the investigations began after deputies received complaints of drug activity at each location.

“Every single complaint or tip of drug activity that we receive, we follow up on it,” Acciardo said noting it is part of Sheriff John Root’s war on drugs in Laurel County.

When deputies arrived, Acciardo stated they located methamphetamine, Suboxone, and marijuana, along with scales, meth pipes, needles, needles loaded with meth, spoons with meth residue, and baggies.

The individuals arrested on Foley Road and the charges they face included:

James E. Young age 34 of Woods Point Rd., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; possession of marijuana.

Rondall Lee Cox age 43 of Bylery Rd., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abraham Flannelly age 25 of South Highway 25, Williamsburg charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Flannelly age 25 of Highway 25, Williamsburg charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald R. Brown age 33 of Moore Hill Road, Corbin charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.

Mary Ellen Brown age 53 of Oak Grove Church Rd., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James F. Taylor, JR age 51 of South Highway 1223, Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Lewis age 33 of Foley Rd., Corbin charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The individuals arrested on Bolton Ridge Road and the charges they face included:

Beckie Lee Henson age 36 of Bolton Ridge Rd., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Crosslin age 50 of Bolton Ridge Rd., London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

The individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Investigators for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office included: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Allen Turner.