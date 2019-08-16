Complaints lead Laurel deputies to make nine drug-related arrests in north Corbin











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple complaints of drug activity in southern Laurel County, arresting multiple people after discovering methamphetamine, scales and other drugs at the location Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies responded to three different locations off American Greeting Card Road and Ky. 1223 at approximately 1 p.m. where they discovered the drugs and paraphernalia.

In addition to the individuals deputies connected to the drugs, Acciardo stated that they also arrested several individuals wanted on outstanding warrants.

The individuals arrested and their charges include:

Daryl Ray Earls, 34, of London, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah N. Slusher, 38, of Walker, who is charged with public intoxication – controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, she was served with an outstanding indictment warrant out of Bell County Circuit Court charging her with identity theft.

Nicole Ann Reeves, 38, of Keavy, charged with public intoxication – controlled substance.

Ashley N. Love, 30, of London, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Steve Delacruz, 54, of Corbin, was served with a warrant out of Knox District Court charging him with failure to appear in court on charges of operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, contempt of court and other violations.

Samantha Cook, 41, of London was served a warrant out of Rockcastle District Court charging her with theft by unlawful taking – auto – $500 or more but under $10,000.

Michael J. Flannelly, 23, of Corbin, was served with a warrant out of Knox District Court charging him with failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Cope, 39, of Corbin, is charged with possession of marijuana.

Juan Gonzalez, 27, of Corbin, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Acciardo stated that two small children were located in the apartment detected the smell of marijuana. Upon searching the apartment, deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a drawer where children’s clothes were stored.

Sheriff John Root led the operation. He was assisted by Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Kevin Berry. Lt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Gotcha,” and Sgt. Brett Reeves. Also assisting were Bailiffs Jacklyn Johnson, Roy Ball, and Daniel Reed.