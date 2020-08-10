Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Complaint leads to two drug trafficking arrests at north Corbin motel Saturday

Posted On 10 Aug 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges early Saturday morning following a complaint of possible drug activity at a north Corbin motel room.

             Messer

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Kelly Searight, 43, of Lexington, and April L. Messer, 37, of Cannon after deputies discovered them inside the room along with methamphetamine assorted pills, U.S. currency and marijuana.

Deputies had been called to the scene off of Adams Road, off of Ky. 770, at approximately 4:36 a.m.

         Searight

Searight and Messer were each charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine – greater than or equal to two grams, first-degree – trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a marijuana – less than eight ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Shift Sergeant John Inman, Deputy Landry Collett, and Deputy Tommy Houston responded to the call.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies asking for public’s help to solve Friday robbery at tobacco store

Posted On 10 Aug 2020
, By
0

Lily man killed by train Saturday

Posted On 10 Aug 2020
, By
0

Rockholds woman charged with trafficking heroin, methamphetamine in Laurel County

Posted On 07 Aug 2020
, By
0

Gray woman one of two people arrested on drug charges in north Corbin Sunday morning

Posted On 07 Aug 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal