Complaint leads to two drug trafficking arrests at north Corbin motel Saturday











Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges early Saturday morning following a complaint of possible drug activity at a north Corbin motel room.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Kelly Searight, 43, of Lexington, and April L. Messer, 37, of Cannon after deputies discovered them inside the room along with methamphetamine assorted pills, U.S. currency and marijuana.

Deputies had been called to the scene off of Adams Road, off of Ky. 770, at approximately 4:36 a.m.

Searight and Messer were each charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine – greater than or equal to two grams, first-degree – trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a marijuana – less than eight ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Shift Sergeant John Inman, Deputy Landry Collett, and Deputy Tommy Houston responded to the call.