Complaint leads to drug trafficking arrest at north Corbin motel











A complaint of suspected drug trafficking activity at a north Corbin motel early Friday morning resulted in the arrested of a Corbin man and the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas A. Cross, 32, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – greater than or equal to more than two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana – less than eight ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Landry Collett were dispatched to the motel at approximately 4:40 a.m. in response to the complaint.

“It is in cooperation with the motel people,” Acciardo said.

Acciardo said deputies went to the room and when they knocked on the door, Cross invited them inside.

Inside the room, Acciardo said deputies located a large amount of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, along with scales and a revolver.

Cross was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.