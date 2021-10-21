Competitive high school football games are welcome change
Though our local coaches may not agree, I have to say, it was a great to see our local football teams in the midst of competitive games.
Pineville came to Finley Legion Field in Williamsburg Friday night and gave the Jackets all they wanted in the Jackets’ 21-13 win.
The Mountain Lions were driving for a potential tying score with less than a minute left when Williamsburg’s Cooper Prewitt came up with the game-saving interception.
Coach Jerry Herron, Jr. again expressed his frustration with his team, noting that the Jackets failed to play well and escaped with the win.
Williamsburg will, likely, see Pineville again on Nov. 12 in the second round of the playoffs.
You can bet the Mountain Lions are licking their chops at that possibility.
Up in Lincoln County, the Patriots came to play, going in at halftime tied with Corbin, 21-21.
While the Redhounds pulled away in the second half and held Lincoln County scoreless for the 42-21 win, the Patriots are also thinking potential rematch with Corbin on Nov. 12.
Lincoln County and Knox Central, who are both 1-1 in the district, will battle in Barbourville Friday night to determine where their playoff rematch will take place.
Whitley County came to play on senior night and had the opportunity to take down North Laurel before losing, 14-8.
Coach Zeke Eier’s team will be hitting the road to London Friday night for a do-or-die game against South Laurel.
The winning team will go into the playoffs as the four seed, with the task of facing the winner of Friday’s annual grudge match between Pulaski and Southwestern.
The loser will play its final game of the season on Oct. 29 and start the countdown to 2022.
Yes, Eier’s crew has that little matter of the final regular season game against class 2A power Danville before even thinking about the playoffs.
But, after Friday night, the Colonels have nothing to lose. If they get running clock beat in either or both of those following games, it is expected.
If they find a way to win, it will be an epic night for Eier and Colonel nation.
Stranger things have happened.
On a side note, the KHSAA needs to fix this. Every team is supposed to make the high school football playoffs. Either move somebody up to 6A where the bracket isn’t full. The other option is to eliminate the first round of the current playoffs by only allowing the top two teams in the district into the playoffs. With few exceptions, the first round is a bunch of running clock blowouts.
Pick one or the other.
Several other notable games across the state turned into low scoring affairs last Friday.
Hazard beat Sayre, 14-0.
Knox Central knocked off Wayne County, 21-10
Up in northern Kentucky, Ryle defeated Dixie Heights, 13-12.
In a time where blowouts are all too common in high school football, it is great to see a few games not lighting up the scoreboard.
A few other things:
• It will be a busy couple of weeks in high school sports as the state soccer tournament continues, volleyball postseason ramps up and cross country holds regional and state meets.
Corbin and Whitley County Volleyball have both punched their tickets for the 13th Region Tournament.
• Kimberlee Helton of Corbin shot a 93 in the first round of the girls’ state golf tournament last Wednesday to finish tied for 112th.