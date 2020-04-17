Company closes Circle K on Gordon Hill for cleaning after employee diagnosed with COVID–19











The Circle K on Gordon Hill in Corbin has been closed for cleaning after one of the employees was confirmed to have contracted COVID–19.

Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein said company officials contacted the health department to report the diagnosis and the decision to close the store for deep cleaning on Thursday.

The employee is not a Whitley County resident and is not part of our case investigation,” Rein said.

Rein said company officials reported that an outside cleaning company was coming into the store to conduct the cleaning with plans calling for the process to be completed and the store to reopen on Saturday.

While the staff member’s name had not been released, Rein said the individual has not worked at the store in April 7.

“Anyone who visited the store between April 5 and 7 and begins feeling ill should contact their primary care provider,” Rein said.

Rein said other Circle K employees at the store who may have been exposed to the infected employees have been quarantined.

“We see no high risk to anyone involved,” Rein said. “We just ask people to continue to follow CDC recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID–19.”