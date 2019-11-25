Community Thanksgiving meal to be served tonight at Corbin High School











The Community Thanksgiving meal will be served 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the cafeteria at Corbin High School.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is the brainchild of Corbin High School Assistant Principal Steve Jewell.

Heater Martinez, grant coordinator at the high school, Food Service Director Janie Keith and Family Resource Center Coordinator Alisha Hammack have been working to plan the event, which will feature turkey prepared by local restaurants, and side dishes courtesy of the lunch ladies at each Corbin school.

David’s Steakhouse and Buffet, JonEvan Jack’s, The Wrigley, The Deport, Sonny Barbecue, and Cracker Barrel each agreed to help with the turkeys

In addition to the meal, to-go boxes will be provided to allow guest to take home leftovers.

Martinez emphasized that while this event is an effort to help those in need throughout the community, it is a community event and everyone is welcome.

“We are trying to focus on those in need, but we want as many people as possible to come,” Martinez said. “It is about bringing the community together.”