Community Health Fair

Posted On 04 Nov 2021
Various local residents turned out Monday afternoon at The Corbin Center off Exit 25 for a community health fair and COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Above, Whitley County Health Department Public Health Nurse Caitlyn Walters administered COVID-19 booster shots to Gina Williams and her husband, Kenny Williams. At right, the Cumberland River Victim’s Services program was among several groups handing out literature and free goodies to those in attendance.

