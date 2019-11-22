Community Green Dot mural coming soon to downtown Williamsburg











Help wanted: artist needed to help design and execute a new mural in downtown Williamsburg. The job pays $5,000, which includes the cost of supplies.

The Whitley County Community Green Dot program is seeking a muralist to design and execute a mural to cover the white wall at the corner of Main Street and Fourth Street in Williamsburg.

The Green Dot program, which is a bystander intervention program in part,

was developed at the University of Kentucky in 2006. It was then expanded into high schools across the state of Kentucky in 2009.

In a five-year research project between the University of Kentucky, the Center for Disease Control, and the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, Green Dot was found to reduce the rates of perpetration of sexual violence by up to 50 percent.

The mural is part of a social marketing campaign that depicts components of the Community Green Dot program, according to the mural grant proposal.

“The campaign will focus on the problem of power based personal violence. The rates of power based personal violence are high as evidenced by the following statistics. One in four women and one in ten men are the victims of sexual violence. One in three women and one in nine men are the victims of domestic violence. One in three children are bullied. Every ten seconds a child is abused,” the grant proposal stated.

The mural must conceptually incorporate the 3 D’s of violence prevention: direct, delegate and distract.

It also must conceptually incorporate “Williamsburg feels like home” or “the good things that happen in Williamsburg, such as empathy, respect, kindness, and inclusiveness of the entire Williamsburg community,” according to the call for mural artists.

The mural must include at least one of the following hashtags: #greendotyall, #bekind, or #greendotneighbor.

The mural must also demonstrate an appreciation of the past and embrace the future, and preference will be given to interact murals.

The wall is about 17 feet wide and 20 feet tall.

The deadline for submitting proposals is 6 p.m. on Dec. 6.

A committee of five community members, who have an understanding of the subject matter and two of whom have training in mural development, will select the muralist.

The selection will be announced on Dec. 13, and the mural must be completed and installed by Jan. 17.

For more information about the application process, contact Cecelia White, victim’s services director for Cumberland River Behavioral Health, at cecelia.white@crccc.org.