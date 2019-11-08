Community clothesline, chat benches set up at NIBROC Park











The upcoming holiday and winter season can be a lonely and uncomfortable time for those in search of companionship or warm winter clothing and the Corbin Downtown Program has taken steps to help alleviate both of those problems at NIBROC Park.

The city park at the intersection of First and North Main Street now features a community clothesline where residents are invited to hang up coats, hats, gloves, and other winter clothes where they will then be available to those in need.

“It is a little more anonymous,” said Corbin Downtown Director Aaron Sturgill, noting both those who would like to contribute and those who may need something are welcome and encouraged to give or take items at any time.

For those in search of companionship, or those who would like to be there for someone, several benches near NIBROC Park have been designated as, “chat benches.”

The idea stems from a worldwide phenomenon that began in England.

Signs were placed on park benches where individuals could show their willingness to talk to others simply by sitting there.

Sturgill posted about the clothesline and benches on the Corbin Downtown Facebook page last Friday and 76 people have given positive feedback to the ideas.

“Such warm and wonderful plans,” said Mary Messeck.

“Wonderful ideas. Keep thinking,” said Peggy Bullock.

“For something with such a minimal investment, it is something people really appreciate,” Sturgill said.

Sturgill said he is constantly researching these kinds of ideas that involve little to no investment, but help show that the city and the people who live here care.

“I’m hoping to implement some other ideas,” Sturgill said.