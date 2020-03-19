Common sense goes a long way











In 1933 the United States faced perilous times. A professor from Columbia University had written the inaugural speech for president Franklin D. Roosevelt. A newspaperman read over the speech and insisted that the phrase,”There is nothing to fear but fear itself,” be included.

How true that is today as we face uncertain times. But we should add to that saying “and use common sense.”

Although we are inundated with information about the Coronavirus there are some people who have gone to extremes. For example, there is no reason for grocery shelves to be empty.

We have been told by people we can trust that our food supply has not been affected and therefore we should act normally, that is, continue our practice of shopping as we always do.

But no, this is where common sense is not followed. Some have depleted the grocery shelves and hoarded the supplies. The toilet paper fiasco is shameful.

I feel for the poor grocery workers that have had to slave to keep the shelves stocked. Thank them when you go to the grocery.

Common sense says we should wash our hands and stay away from crowds. And those of us who have advanced age and pre-conditions must practice extreme caution until it is safe to be around others.

There are even some people who have suggested that there is something other than the virus at play. That we are confined to our houses because of some plot by who knows what.

First of all we are not confined to our houses. Taking a walk and getting fresh air is recommended.

By not following our usual routines it can get a little boring. This could be a good time to, say read a book. Most of us have some books we have never had time to read, and of course about all of us have a bible. Can’t do better than that.

Or subscribe to Netflix or a channel you don’t presently have on your TV. I just watched a series about World War II that contained video that had never been shown before.

Talk about hard times. What we are experiencing now is nothing compared to those who had to endure nightly bombings and watch so many die.

It has also been mentioned for younger people to look out for the elderly. Gosh, I hate that word but I am one of them. Our daughter will take care of me and my wife.

And let’s help our businesses that are affected too, like restaurants. Order take out when you can and say thank you to health professionals.

As for that retirement money you have saved. Well, we are told that with time it will come back. So live longer. Hope all of us can do that.

And finally a bit of humor that fits our times. “The house cleaner called and said she was going to do her work from home. So here are the instructions.” Let’s laugh a little too.