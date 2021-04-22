Come out, enjoy Corbin’s inaugural Colonel Fest Saturday











Although it might not seem like it based on the temperature at times the last few weeks, spring is finally upon us. (My sinuses and allergies can verify that…LOL.)

Unlike last spring with the COVID-19 lockdown, there are several upcoming events that I think a lot of local and area residents might want to come out to see and or participate.

First up on that list is the inaugural Colonelfest, which is being sponsored by the Corbin Tourism Commission.

About 40 food and craft vendors have signed up for booth space to this event honoring Corbin’s most famous citizen, Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders.

The day-long event will feature music, vendors, games, contests and activities, the chicken clucking and strutting contest at noon, the community egg toss game at 12:30 p.m., and the chicken costume contest that includes dogs at 3 p.m. to name but a few events.

One of the events that I am most excited to see taking place is the the Secret Recipe Fried Chicken Contest. Think you make the best fried chicken in the area? Come out and prove it. There will be a feature story about the winner of this contest in next week’s edition of the News Journal that you will want to check out.

Hopefully everyone will come out and support this festival, which will hopefully become an annual event.

My only criticism of this festival would be why it took so long for city leaders to come up with something like this. Colonel Sanders is by far the most famous person ever from Corbin, and one of the most famous from Kentucky period.

It is great to finally see Corbin working to capitalize more on Colonel Sanders heritage.

In addition to Colonelfest, there are plenty of other upcoming events that might be of interest to many of those reading this.

Now through Saturday, the Cumberland River Victims Services program is hosting a selfie walk along Main Street in Corbin.

There are 10 signs throughout both sides of Main Street that are providing education on child abuse and sexual assault awareness months.

On the bottom of each sign, there will be a box that has tickets to collect as you enjoy the walk with your family.

The final stop of the walk is at the Corbin Public Library where there will be a photo frame that people can take a selfie in front of before dropping their tickets into a drop box for a chance to win a drawing for gift cards to local businesses.

The Cumberland Falls Clean-up has been rescheduled for May 1 at Cumberland Falls State Park.

This is a great event for those looking to give back to their community whether it be individuals, local scouting groups, college students or church youth groups. It is also a way of helping to clean-up one of this state’s greatest natural treasurers in Cumberland Falls.

Starting May 4, the Whitley County Farmer’s Market will kick off in Corbin at NIBROC Park, where it will take place every Tuesday this season. On May 20, it will kick off at Bill Woods Park in Williamsburg, which will be its home on Thursdays.

The farmer’s market will also take place on the first Saturday of each month at the cooperative extension office in Goldbug starting June 5, and on the third Saturday of each month at the old Tattersall Trail Estates swimming pool location starting on June 19.

On May 8, there will be a craft show at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

Community yard sales will also return to Williamsburg Tourism Center on the first Saturday of each month in June, July, August, October and November.

I would just encourage people to come out and support all of our local events and attractions that you can.