By Trevor Sherman

This From the Sidelines column appeared in the March 15, 2017 edition of the News Journal…

When both your boys and your girls basketball programs end up competing in the region tournament at the end of the season, you have to consider that to be a pretty successful year for that particular high school.

That is exactly how things ended up for Lynn Camp in 2017, as both teams are continuing to trend in the right direction.

The Wildcat boys finished the season with an overall record of 18-13, giving Knox Central all they could handle in the 51st District championship game before nearly knocking off eventual region champions Harlan County at the Arena.

Senior Bruce Hopkins led the way this year, earning 13th Region Media Third Team and 13th Region Boys Coaches Association Second Team honors. Junior Jacob Bundy was named 13th Region Media Honorable Mention, and newcomer Tanner Boggs (Jr.) impressed enough to garner 13th Region Media Honorable Mention and 13th Region All-Tournament recognition.

As for the Lady Cats, they finished 2016-17 at 22-11 overall, including a huge victory over Knox Central to become 51st District champions.

After sitting out for a good chunk of the season, senior Brooklyn Bryant finally returned to give her team a big lift down the stretch. In the end, she raised enough eyebrows to earn 13th Region Media Third Team, 13th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association Second Team and 13th Region All-Tournament Team honors in her last go-around as a Lady Cat.

Senior Kesha Brock was named 13th Region Media Honorable Mention, while sophomore Makenzie Grant was named 13th Region Media Honorable Mention and was a 13th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association Second Team pick. Sophomore Bradi Coe was also a 13th Region Media Honorable Mention selection.

Congrats Lynn Camp on a successful winter!