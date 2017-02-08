By Trevor Sherman

This From the Sidelines column appeared in the February 8, 2017 edition of the News Journal…

In our June 15, 2016 edition I wrote a column updating everyone on the Wilson twins, Kayla and Miranda, after it was announced that they would be playing basketball at Alice Lloyd College during the ’16-’17 season.

Kayla and Miranda are, of course, two of the most talented players in the history of the Corbin Lady Hounds basketball program. After leading the Hounds to back-to-back 13th Region championship titles in 2013 and 2014, they signed to continue their playing careers together at Saint Catharine College in Springfield, KY.

In a feature story that ran on December 24, 2014 we caught up with the Wilsons, who reported that they were both enjoying life at the collegiate level. They admitted that it was much different from what they had grown accustomed to in high school, but they were both very happy to be playing a role in the team’s game plan as freshmen.

Fast forward to the summer of 2016, when an announcement was made that Saint Catharine would be closing its doors for good. I was worried about our two hometown girls, who had continued to grow and improve as players during their sophomore season. They were on par to really shine as juniors, but now would they even get the opportunity to suit up?

Luckily, several days later I learned that the Wilsons would be transferring to Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, about three hours east of Springfield. They were able to come in this season and make an immediate impact with their new team, both averaging between 10-11 points a game.

Through January, the Eagles stood at 9-12 on the season. They are scheduled to be on the road at Brescia University on February 11 before wrapping up the regular season with back-to-back home games against Cincinnati Christian and Indiana University-Kokomo on February 14 and 18.

I am very happy to report that Kayla and Miranda are doing so well at their new home in Pippa Passes. I wish them continued success there, and into the future. If you would like to learn more about the Alice Lloyd women’s basketball team, as well as all other Eagles athletic programs, please visit www.alc.edu/athletics.