‘Colt 45’ ready to protect riders, entertain crowd at Challenge of the Super Bulls event in Corbin











Professional bull riding is eight seconds of excitement followed by several minutes of preparation as the bull leaves the arena and the next cowboy gets ready to ride.

To keep the crowd entertained and hyped up in between riders, and help protect the riders should a bull want to get in a parting shot, Super Bull Bullriding, which will bring a two-night event to The Arena in Corbin on March 13 and 14, Colt Hartt will suit up and take on his persona of rodeo clown “Colt 45.”

“I’ve been a clown my whole life,” said Hartt.

Hartt said he has been part of the rodeo world all his life. His mother competed and he was headed in that direction, competing on the junior, high school and college levels.

While the rodeo clown’s primary job has been to protect the riders, it has evolved with technology.

Wireless microphones have enabled the clowns to add a vocal aspect to their show as they tell jokes and banter with the announcer.

Like any other comedian, Hartt said he does work on material and even talks with the announcer before the show to see what they can come up with together.

“The whole show is freestyle,” Hartt said explaining the duo works in whatever material they have based on the situation.

“It is like we are having a conversation,” Hartt said of the announcer and him.

Hartt said like with any other comedian he has had jokes that don’t go over with the crowd.

“You keep on rolling on,” Hartt said of those situations.

In addition to the jokes, Hartt said he will dance when the announcer plays good music, and work his way through the crowd, giving high fives.

“The best part is feeling like you have done what you came to do, entertain the crowd,” Hartt said. “When you have done that, you feel like you have won the Daytona 500.”

Hartt said it literally pays for him to be funny.

In addition to making enough to pay his bills and provide for his family that includes a wife and two daughters, each event is a tryout for future events.

Announcers, event producers, and even cowboys help spread the word about clowns who whose work they like, or possibly don’t like.

“The amount of work you get depends on how funny you are,” Hartt said explaining that a good clown is rodeo savvy and quick on their toes.

Challenge of The Super Bulls will begin at 8 p.m. each night. Tickets start at $15 and are available at The Arena box office.

March 14 is military night. Tickets will be discounted $5 for military members and first responders who come to the show in uniform, or show a military ID.

More information is available on The Arena Facebook page.