Colonial Heritage Day
Posted On 08 Nov 2019
Whitley County Extension Fine Arts collaborated with Whitley County Middle School, local artists, an Extension specialist, and Whitley County 4-H and Ag and Natural Resources to provide a unique learning experience for the Whitley County Eighth grade class Friday. Students were sent to the extension office and had the opportunity to learn colonial outdoor cooking and nutrition, trapping, traditional basket making, colonial dress, and colonial rifles.