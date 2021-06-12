Colonels headed to Lexington after 6-5 win over Raceland











The Whitley County Colonels Baseball team is headed to the elite eight in Lexington.

The Colonels defeated Raceland Saturday in the semi-state round at Morehead State University, 6-5.

Mason Croley drove in what would prove to the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With runners at second and third and one out, Croley lined a triple to left field, scoring Sam Harp and Bryce Anderson.

Caden Petrey started the game on the mound for the Colonels, giving up four runs, all earned, on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Grant Zehr came on with one out in the sixth inning and got the final five outs.

Whitley County will play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Legends Field.