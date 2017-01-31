By Staff

By David Sweet

If you like a good murder-mystery and a good comedy, then The Colonel Players of Whitley County High School have just the thing for you.

The Colonel Players will present Murder’s in the Heir, a play by Billy St. John, on February 2, 3, and 4, at Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg at 7 p.m. each evening. Tickets for the show are $5 per person.

“This is a show The Colonel Players have done before and is one of our favorites,” said WCHS Drama Director David Sweet. “It’s a lot of fun and the audience gets to choose the guilty party at the show’s intermission. The ending will depend on who the audience votes as the murder suspect.”

The story revolves around billionaire Simon Starkweather who wants to clone himself and disinherit his family and long-suffering servants. The disinherited become disgruntled and Old Simon is murdered, but who did it? Most of the play revolves around solving the who-done-it.

“Over the last 17 years of teaching drama, this is the third time we have performed this production,” Sweet said. “Interestingly, many of this year’s cast were not born or were under three years old when we first performed this play 17 years ago. We performed it again about eight years ago.”

“We appreciate Main Street for being one of our community partners,” Sweet remarked.

“This production would not have been the same if we had not had a stage on which to perform.”

The Colonel Players are also working on two other productions for this spring: Cry of the Peacock, which is tentatively scheduled for April 13, 14 and 15, and Hooray for Hollywood, which is scheduled for May.

Cry of the Peacock will be performed as a competition piece with the Eastern Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society Festival on April 15 at Clay County High School.