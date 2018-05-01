Colonel Players perform at EKDAS Festival in Perry County













Director receives Lifetime Achievement Award; cast members make Top 10 Mountain Cast

Whitley County High School’s Colonel Players enjoyed performing the farcical comedy, Mmmbeth! on Saturday, April 21, at the Eastern Kentucky Dramatic Arts Society 10th annual play festival at Perry Central High School.

Colonel Players cast members Alexa Rowe and Jacob Williamson made the EKDAS Top 10 Mountain Cast.

Amber Meadors was awarded Parent of the Year for her volunteer services.

Director of Colonel Players David Sweet was presented with the EKDAS Lifetime Achievement award for his many years of contributions to the drama society.

“This award is not for me, but for all the drama students I have had the pleasure to know and love and work with for the last 18 years,” said Sweet.

He continued, “This Class of 2018 have especially worked hard for the last four years and have been very special to my journey, and I love them very much and am so proud of them.”

“EKDAS has given our students at Whitley a place to shine and to show them the opportunities and capabilities they have,” said Sweet.

The production of Mmmbeth! was written by Allison Williams, is described as a hilarious mixed-gender take on the Scottish play.

Everything goes wrong. The witches take over the storytelling, Queen Duncan would rather open a donut franchise than die, Lady M’s a bloodthirsty June Cleaver, and the murderers are preoccupied with creating a commercial for their services.