Colonel Players finish second, head to KY Theatre Association State Competition













The Whitley County High School drama program is headed to the Kentucky Theatre Association State Competition later this month.

The Colonel Players finished second Saturday during the East Region competition, which was held at Madison Southern High School.

“I am an extremely proud theatre director. This cast did an amazing job and continues to work diligently to bring a wonderful story to life. I always think of myself as a storyteller first, and this cast has done such a brilliant job of working with me, and with each other, to take these characters and mold them into an entertaining and insightful story,” said Whitley County High School Theatre Director David Sweet.

The Colonel Players performed the play, “The Anatomy of Gray,” which was written by Jim Leonard Jr. and produced by Samuel French.

The story is set in the 1880s in Gray, Indiana, as 15-year-old June Muldoon, played by Hannah Schneider, who writes a letter to God asking for a doctor after her father’s death.

Student Lilly Rice, who plays Rebekah Muldoon, June’s mother, was named to the East Region All-Star Cast.

During competition, each school has 45 minutes to take a performance from bare stage, performed with full cast and set, and then back to bare stage. Any performances with time over 45 minutes are disqualified.

“I want to thank Carolyn Cork Greer for her guidance and assistance in getting this production off the ground. I love this cast,” Sweet said. “They stand on the shoulders of so many wonderful drama students who have come before them to pave the way. I believe with continued hard work and dedication th at we can go far, this year and beyond. They have risen to every challenge I put before them, and I have no doubt they will continue to rise to the challenges and refinement to take this performance to the next level.”

Sweet added that he is humbled and grateful for the support the program has received from the administration of the district and the school.

“It’s encouraging to have principals and superintendents calling and texting to check on the students’ performance and to come by and to personally encourage them. It makes a huge difference in what we do,” Sweet said.

“I am also humbled by the support of our parents and alumni who came to cheer us on Saturday. We are truly a drama family who love and support each other. I could never do this alone. Your encouragement and support means more to me than you will ever know.”

The state competition will be held Nov. 16-18 at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville.