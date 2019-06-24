









How do you help a student, who dropped out of high school, is already working a full-time job, and only needs a couple of credits to get his diploma? It’s the exact scenario that Whitley County school officials faced last school year, and they now have a plan for this upcoming school year.

The Whitley County Board of Education voted during its monthly meeting Thursday to create The Colonel Academy, which will be a non-traditional virtual school for grades 9-12.

Homebound Supervisor Patrick Bowlin said the program is for non-traditional students, such as students that work full-time and are trying to take care of family members, but still want to get an education.

“Unfortunately in today’s world we are seeing more and more students, who are 17, 18, 19 years old and that are living on their own,” Bowlin noted. “We’re are starting to see a higher volume of need for those students. This non-traditional program will allow us to do some flexible programing and students will come in maybe for a period or two a couple of days a week,” Bowlin said.

Bowlin said the virtual school would start small and probably have between 20-25 students by the end of next school year.

“I think this is excellent and much needed,” noted Board Member Brenda Rose.

In other business, the board: