









Mr. Colin Massey, age 62, of Jellico, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home. He was born July 6, 1957 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Colin is preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Ruby Swearigen Massey; brother, James Doyle Massey; and sisters, Shelby Jean Glover and Evelyn King.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Fay Lay Massey; daughter, Kendra Massey Marlowe; grandchildren, Taylor Elizabeth Marlowe and Peyton Riley Marlowe; sister, Lorine Milton and husband Raymond; mother-in-law, Helen Jean Collins; sisters-in-law, Pat Rice and husband Billy and Julia Lay Murphy; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends: 6 – 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Wade Walls officiating. Burial will be held at 12 (noon) Tuesday, June 30, in the Red Cut Cemetery (Elk Valley) Pioneer, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.