









Colette Miller Stevenson, 75, of Bradenton, FL passed away June 23, 2020. She was born August 23, 1944 to the late Jack and Mildred Miller in Williamsburg, KY. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1962, earned a Certificate of Dental Hygiene from University of Louisville, KY, received her Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Kentucky, and her Master of Science Degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

Colette married Matthew B. Stevenson in 1983 in Roanoke, VA where she was a Professor of Dental Assisting at Virginia Community College.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Ellen (Scott) Wells; son, Corey (Mayra) Stevenson, four grandchildren, Tyler, Jack, Daisy, and Nicholas Wells; two brothers, Sam (Bo) Miller of Mt. Sterling, KY and Edward (Chris) Miller of Huntington, WV; as well as 13 nieces and nephews, and 31 grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jackie Miller of Mt. Sterling, KY.

Colette proudly served at the United States Naval Academy Dental Clinic as a contracted Dental Hygienist. She was a proud member of Calvary Methodist Church in Annapolis, MD and Northminster Presbyterian Church in Sarasota, FL. Colette enjoyed volunteering with the church and was a lifelong fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

Due to an abundance of caution, there will not be a memorial service at this time. A celebration of Colette’s life will be scheduled in the future.