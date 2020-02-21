Coleman promoted to Provost at the University of the Cumberlands











Dr. Emily Coleman has been promoted to Provost at University of the Cumberlands, according to an announcement by President Larry Cockrum this week.

In this role, Coleman will direct the Offices of Academic Affairs and Student Services, as well as provide leadership support to university athletic functions and programs.

“Emily is a proven leader with an extensive background in higher education accreditation and compliance,” said Cockrum. “She is forward-thinking, strategic, and widely respected by our faculty, staff, and students. Emily’s team-centered approach to leadership will serve the University well as we seek to continually innovate and deliver a quality education that meets the needs of today’s students.”

Before becoming Provost, Coleman served as Vice President for Student Services for nearly five years at Cumberlands. Prior to coming to Cumberlands, she served fourteen years as a higher education and enrollment management administrator. She has been active in the profession and has led more than 20 professional presentations, has two publications, served on multiple accreditation review teams, maintained a long-standing active role in professional organizations, and was named as a Salzburg Fellow.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve my alma mater in this new role,” said Coleman. “I look forward to playing a role in continuing the university’s commitment to providing a quality education to underserved student populations. I am eager to collaborate with faculty and staff as we look forward to the future of higher education and how it best serves its students and the workforce they will be entering.”

Coleman graduated from Cumberlands with her bachelor’s degree in 2001 and has since completed a master’s degree, a Ph. D., a post-master’s certificate in enrollment management, and a certificate from Harvard University’s Institute for Educational Management.

Coleman serves on multiple boards in the region and enjoys spending time with her family and cheering on the Cumberlands Patriots at various athletic events.