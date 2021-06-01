









Coleman Mays, age 86, formerly of Bryants Store, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington D.C. He was born on November 10, 1934 in Carpenter, Kentucky to the late Beckham and Mary Lou (Lambdin) Mays. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Donald Gene Mays; former wife, Nancy Mays; brothers, Lowell Harp and Don Harp; sister, Brenda Harp Miller; and stepfather, Damon Harp.

Coleman was a Veteran of the United States Navy after 31 years of service. He was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Amelia Rose Miller and Katherine Buttery (Calvin) of Barbourville, Kentucky; son, Ronnie Coleman Mays (Denise) of Barbourville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Russell Miller, R.J. Mays, William Mays, Natasha Murry and Samantha Mays; five great-grandchildren, Logan Mays, Aubri Mays, Anna Rose Murry, Harley Murry and Katherine Kyson; two brothers, Bill Harp (Wanda) of Tennessee and Keith Harp (Vicki) of Ohio; four sisters, Shelby Jones of Somerset, Kentucky, Rosella Lambdin of Ohio, Jenny Jo Owens (Lonnie) of Barbourville, Kentucky and Eunice Poindexter of Florida; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 3, at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Kelly and Rev. Randy Douglas officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Powers Cemetery in Barbourville, Kentucky. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 of Corbin, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.