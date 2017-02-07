By Staff

Savanna Elizabeth Leigh Cobb and Lance Corporal Billy Joe McKiney, Jr. were united in marriage on Monday, January 9, 2017, at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Siler, Kentucky.

The bride is the daughter of Terre Cobb and granddaughter of Ralph and Wanda Cobb, all of Siler.

The groom is the son of Angela and Bruce Early, and Billy and Jamie McKiney, and grandson of Darlene and the late Junior Monhollen, all of Williamsburg.

The bride is a student at the University of the Cumberlands, graduating in August with degrees in Human Services and Criminal Justice. She is also employed at FCi Federal.

The groom is a reservist in the Marine Corps, as well as employed at Firestone Industrial Products.