Coal severance funds going towards the purchase of new Whitley ambulance













Whitley County EMS will be getting a new ambulance thanks to coal severance money.

The Whitley County Fiscal Court approved a resolution to transfer $74,000 in coal severance funds to Whitley County EMS.

Amber Owens, the Director of County Projects for the Whitley County Fiscal Court, said EMS, while not sufficient to purchase a new ambulance, it would go a long way to fund the purchase.

“The remainder would be funded by a loan through the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO),” Owens said.

Owens said EMS is in need of additional units that may safely navigate the roadways in snow and other hazardous road conditions.

Coal severance money is tax money collected by the state.

Half of the money is then returned to the state’s coal producing counties with the respective fiscal courts directing how the money is to be used